Indian shares opened higher on Friday tracking overnight gains in Wall Street on hopes that the United States could soon reach a debt ceiling deal to avoid a default, while foreign investors continued to buy domestic equities.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.31% at 18,186.15 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.2% to 61,556.25.

The gains, however, could be capped as shares in broader Asia were weighed by China and Hong Kong stocks over concerns of a wobbly recovery in the world's second-biggest economy.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)



