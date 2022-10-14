Indian shares climbed to a one-week high on Friday, led by gains in IT giant Infosys, bank stocks and strength in Asia, although fears remained over global growth after a surge in U.S. inflation fed into expectations of a big rate hike.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was 1.64% higher at 17,293.40 as of 0456 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.74% to 58,231.71, having risen as much as 1.9% each, earlier in the session.

The benchmark indexes gained for a second session in five.

However, even if Friday's gains hold, the benchmark indexes will still post a weekly loss.

"For the last two weeks, we are seeing more of a consolidation in our market and it might continue but with the start of the earnings session, volatility has increased substantially," said Ajit Mishra, vice president - research, Religare Broking.

"The prudent approach is to go stock specific with focus on risk management," Mishra said, adding, that selective purchases in IT stocks as well as "buoyancy in the banking heavyweights", were helping lift the market even on weak global cues.

Infosys Ltd climbed as much as 4.9% to post its biggest intraday percentage gain since early January 2021 and was the top boost to the Nifty 50 index.

Infosys also helped lift the Nifty IT index as much as 3.15% to a one-month high.

The country's No.2 IT services company reported a bigger-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit, boosted by strong margin growth.

Private sector bank, public sector bank and finance indexes were also among the top performers among other sub-indexes, gaining between 1.7% and 1.8%.

Two- and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto, a Nifty- 50 component, was 1.3% higher ahead of its quarterly earnings results later in the day.

Nifty's auto index shed some gains and was 0.81% higher.

Asian shares climbed on Friday following Wall Street, although gains could be shortlived over recession worries after surging U.S. inflation increased likelihood of higher interest rates for longer. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)