Indian shares declined on Thursday, dragged by information technology stocks (IT) following disappointing results from Tech Mahindra and as financial stocks continued to drop.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.43% to 21,361.60 points and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.51% at 70,701.40, as of 9:58 a.m. IST.

Seven of the 13 major sectors logged losses, with the IT index sliding 1.25%.

Tech Mahindra shed 4% and was the top Nifty 50 loser after it posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit due to weak client spending.

Financial services, the heaviest weighted among the major sectors, dropped 0.55%. They have tumbled 6.2% since HDFC Bank reported disappointing margins last week.

In the six sessions since, FIIs have sold Indian shares worth 347.66 billion rupees ($4.18 billion), which has pulled the benchmark Nifty 50 down about 3%.

On the day, the more-domestically focussed small- and mid-caps rose 0.6% and 0.2%. They have gained about 2% and 3%, respectively, this year, compared to a 1.7% drop in the Nifty 50.

But "Earnings will have to justify the high valuations in the broader universe for the rally to sustain," said Raghvendra Nath, managing director at Ladderup Wealth Management.

Among individual stocks, Nifty 50 constituent Bajaj Auto rose 1% after the automaker beat profit expectations, helped by strong domestic demand.

Railtel Corporation of India jumped 10% after posting a quarterly profit that almost doubled year-on-year. ($1 = 83.1220 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)