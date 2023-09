Indian shares inched up to a more than one-month high on Friday, extending a five-session winning streak, led by gains in energy companies.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.2% at 19,766 by 9:21 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.2% to 66,396.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)