The Indian rupee fell to its lowest level in over two months on Friday weighed down by a broad-based U.S. dollar rally, weakness in the offshore Chinese yuan, and dollar demand from local importers.

The rupee was trading at 83.3450 per U.S. dollar at 09:30 a.m. IST, its weakest level since Jan. 3. The pair had closed at 83.1475 on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )