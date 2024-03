The Indian rupee continued its downward path to touch 83 against the U.S. dollar, for the first time in a month on Tuesday afternoon, weighed by elevated global crude oil prices and tracking weakness in other Asian peers.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 82.9875/9975 per dollar at 0830 GMT after touching 83.0050, its weakest since Feb. 20. The pair had closed at 82.9050 on Monday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )