The Indian rupee closed lower on Tuesday as dollar buying by oil companies and large importers pressured the local unit during the session, wiping out early gains.

The rupee closed at 82.7050, compared to its previous close of 82.63. The currency also underperformed its Asian peers, most of which strengthened, with the Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah leading gains.

While the rupee opened stronger on account of weakness in the dollar index and lower U.S. yields, domestic dollar demand hurt the currency as buyers seized the dip.

There was consistent U.S. dollar buying from oil companies, with large importer companies also buying the greenback, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

"The rupee should hold in a 82.55-82.85 range with fresh dollar selling coming closer to 82.80-85 levels," the trader added.

Other Asian currencies gained between 0.1% to 0.3% as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields fostered some risk appetite. The 2-year yield slipped below 5% and the 10-year yield was almost flat at 4.19% after falling 4 bps on Monday.

"U.S. yields will determine the rupee's trajectory," said Ritesh Bhansali, vice president at Mecklai Financial, adding that hotter-than-expected economic data in the U.S. could drive them higher, putting pressure on the rupee again.

Investors this week will be closely watching key U.S. data, from the personal consumption expenditures price index on Thursday to the non-farm payrolls report for August on Friday. India will report first-quarter GDP numbers on Thursday.

According to a Reuters poll of 51 economists, India's economic growth likely accelerated to 7.7% in the April-June quarter, the fastest annual pace in a year. (Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Varun H K)



