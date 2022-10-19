The Indian rupee was little changed to the U.S. currency on Wednesday, giving up a marginal rise at the open on persistent dollar demand from importers.

The rupee was at 82.35 per dollar by 0510 GMT, barely unchanged from Tuesday. The local unit had opened a tad higher at 82.31 but dollar demand from importers nipped the uptick.

The rupee's muted moves over the last few trading sessions have pushed over-the-counter, at-the-money volatility to one-month lows.

The "lack of driving factors seems to be keeping the (USD/INR) pair in a range", and a shrinking consolidation range, said Anindya Banerjee, head of research - FX and interest rates at Kotak Securities.

The Reserve Bank of India's intervention, via forward dollar sales, and an improving risk sentiment has helped dampen some of the volatility for the rupee.

It is "very unusual" that the rupee is "this quiet", a trader at a private sector bank said. The price over the seven trading sessions suggests "an extended consolidation" before the rupee resumes its decline, the trader said.

Overnight, Brent crude dropped to a two-week low on fears of higher U.S. supply combined with an economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand.

Meanwhile, the dollar index was little changed at just above 112, while the 10-year Treasury yield rose above 4%.

The hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook is tipped to keep Treasury yields higher, supporting demand for the dollar.

Risk appetite, however, has turned for the better, somewhat reducing the dollar's appeal. U.S. equity futures and Indian shares advanced.

Rupee forward premium were slightly lower, with the 1-year implied yield at about 2.52%. (Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)



