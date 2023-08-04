The Indian rupee weakened to a fresh two-and-half-month low on Friday, which led to its biggest weekly drop in a month, due to the selloff in Asian currencies after Fitch downgraded the U.S. sovereign rating.

The rupee ended 0.14% lower at 82.84 per dollar, taking its loss for the week to 0.7%, which is its worst weekly drop since the week ending July 7.

The rupee's losses would probably have been larger if there was no dollar-selling intervention by the Reserve Bank of India, traders said.

"I would not give any particular emphasis to the rupee showing any directional trade," said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

"Whether it is at 81.70 or 82.80, the RBI is present on both sides. Basically, there is no other factor keeping the rupee in these ranges," Bhansali said.

The Korean won has slumped nearly 3% this week, while the Thai baht has lost 2% and the offshore Chinese yuan 0.6%.

Despite the sharp declines, traders are drawing comfort from the fact that the RBI would continue to step in to prevent sharp volatility in the local unit.

With the 10-year US Treasury yield at 4.17%, Bhansali expects the rupee to be in a narrow band over the next few days and predicts some appreciation post that.

If the rupee records a closing below 82.80, we can see 83 levels, but there are very little chances of the currency moving above that, a forex trader at a private bank said.

The surge in U.S. yields weighed on demand for Asian currencies.

The Fitch downgrade and rising U.S. inflation expectations have sent longer-dated U.S. yields higher. The 10-year yield is up 22 basis points this week and the 30-year has jumped 28 bps.

Traders will focus on U.S. jobs data due later in the day. (Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Savio D'Souza)