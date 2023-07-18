The Indian rupee ended mostly unchanged on Tuesday in lacklustre trading as possible buying by the Reserve Bank of India and weakness in the dollar index kept the domestic currency in a tight range.

The rupee ended at 82.03 against the dollar, after closing at 82.04 on Monday. Some of the Asian currencies, including the Korean won, Thai bhat and Indonesian rupiah were trading higher.

There was possible dollar buying from the Reserve Bank of India at open, traders said.

There is very little speculative trading ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision next week and whatever dollar inflows we are seeing being observed by either the RBI or market participants, said Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities.

The Indian rupee has seen a good amount of resistance around 82.85 levels due to dollar buying from importers as well as the country's central bank to keep the domestic currency's appreciation under check.

That's the reason the Indian currency has not appreciated so much despite weakness in the dollar index, traders and analysts said.

The U.S. dollar index hovered near 15-month lows on expectations that the Fed rate hike cycle would likely pause after July.

The rupee is expected to move with a sideways bias, with 81.90 and 81.75 as key resistances, said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)



