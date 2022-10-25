The Indian rupee declined on Tuesday, as a record-low drop in the Chinese yuan countered gains from a weaker U.S. dollar that suffered, with outlook steering toward slower monetary policy tightening.

The rupee fell 0.07% to 82.7325 per dollar by 0512 GMT to begin the holiday-shortened week.

Indian markets were shut on Monday and will close again on Wednesday, causing a potential drop in liquidity, but bringing some respite to the currency that fell to a record low of 83.29 to the dollar last week.

Intraday, traders expect the rupee to be rangebound between 82.60 and 82.90 to the dollar.

"Going ahead, we will see a gradual steady depreciation of rupee towards 83 per dollar", said Mandar Pitale, head of treasury at SBM Bank (India).

In the next three months, there will be more clarity on U.S. inflation front, then markets can start factoring in the peak of Fed's hiking cycle and further determine the rupee's direction, he added.

The dollar index slid 0.1% on increasing odds that the Fed would reduce the size of its rate hikes after the November meeting. Softer U.S. business activity data in October added to those views.

However, a sell-off in Chinese assets determined the market mood, as Asian currencies and stocks plunged, with Indian equities dipping 0.1%.

China is the region's top trade partner and any turbulence there affects Asian markets negatively.

The offshore Chinese yuan hit a fresh record low of 7.3650 and its onshore counterpart traded at 15-year lows after the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at its weakest since 2008.

The currency extended Monday's sell-off when investors dumped Chinese assets after Xi Jinping's new leadership team raised fears growth will be sacrificed for ideology-driven policies. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Neha Arora)



