MUMBAI - The Indian rupee weakened slightly on Monday, tracking losses in other Asian currencies, while near-maturity forward premiums dropped more ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's swap maturity.

The rupee was at 83.1475 to the U.S. dollar at 10:44 am IST, compared to its Friday close of 83.12. Asian currencies dropped amid poor risk appetite and worries over U.S. Treasury yields.

Rupee "remains caught in a zone" where "you should not expect little intraday moves," a forex trader at a private sector bank said.

"Think a quiet week between 83.05-83.25 looks highly probable."

The RBI has regularly intervened to keep the rupee from dropping below the record low of 83.29, and in the process has dampened volatility. The near-term realized volatility on the rupee is at a multi-year low.

Despite the intervention, however, the rupee is not expected to stage a major relief, according to some analysts.

Probability of a major "appreciation of rupee remains low, and any dip in USD/INR remains a buying opportunity", said Srinivas Puni, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions.

Near-maturity USD/INR premiums extended declines and the overnight cash swap rate was down to 0.06 paisa per day on demand for dollars by banks. The RBI's USD/INR swap maturity will lead to $5 billion dollars being taken out of the system.

The 2-month forward premiums was down to 15.5 paisa, the lowest since August.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield hovered just below the 5% handle in Asia hours. Oil prices declined on growing diplomatic efforts over the weekend to contain the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Varun H K)