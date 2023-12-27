The Indian rupee weakened on Wednesday as month-end dollar demand from oil companies pressured the local unit even as the dollar index fell to a 5-month low.

The rupee ended at 83.3450 against the greenback on Wednesday, down 0.18% compared with its close at 83.1925 in the previous session.

Oil companies were seen bidding for dollars and there was also demand to buy dollars at the daily fix, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

The fix is a daily reference rate for the dollar/rupee pair published by the Reserve Bank of India.

The demand to buy dollars at fix was bolstered by the expiry of the dollar/rupee monthly futures contract on Wednesday, the trader added.

The dollar index fell to 101.39, its weakest level since late July. Most Asian currencies were up between 0.1% to 0.6%.

The dollar index has fallen nearly 2% in December so far after slipping about 3% last month on bets the Federal Reserve may start cutting rates as soon as next March.

Even as a weak greenback has bolstered gains in Asian currencies, the Indian rupee has lagged in the face of strong local dollar demand and as the central bank has likely been absorbing inflows, traders said.

Overseas investors have bought Indian equities and bonds worth $9.4 billion in December so far, marking the strongest month of inflows in three years, according to National Securities Depository data.

The rupee is broadly expected to remain subdued in the near term, with some likelihood of mild appreciation towards 83.20, Dilip Parmar, an FX research analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

Investors now await U.S. initial jobless claims data due on Thursday. (Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



