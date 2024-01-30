The Indian rupee ended little changed on Tuesday as local dollar appetite offset positive cues from strength in most Asian currencies.

The rupee closed at 83.1050 against the U.S. dollar, barely changed from its close at 83.1325 in the previous session.

The dollar index edged higher to 103.5, while the rupee's Asian peers strengthened, with the Korean won's 0.5% increase leading gains.

While the dollar-rupee pair "was well-offered during the session, the supply was absorbed promptly," a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

Both local and foreign banks were seen bidding dollars on Tuesday, a second forex trader at a bank said.

Investors are keeping their focus on two key events this week, the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Jan. 31 and India's federal budget a day later.

While the Fed is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, Chair Jerome Powell's statement and press conference may offer cues on when the central bank might begin to start easing rates.

Currently, the odds of the Fed cutting rates in March or keeping them steady are nearly evenly split, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The rupee is likely to "stay in range for a few more days. We have the budget and the Fed meeting, after that we could see some price action," said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities.

The Indian government is likely to reduce its fiscal deficit by at least 50 basis points (bps) and keep its gross market borrowings flat in the range of 15-15.5 trillion rupees ($186.47 billion) in its budget for 2024/25, Reuters reported earlier.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on U.S. job openings data for December due later in the day. (Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Savio D'Souza)