Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC) , the country's top refiner, reported a more-than-67% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as cooling crude prices bolstered its refining margins.

The state-owned company's profit rose to 100.59 billion rupees ($1.23 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, from 60.22 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)