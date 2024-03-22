The Reserve Bank of India likely sold U.S. dollars on Friday to curb further losses in the rupee after the currency fell to its lowest level in over three months, five traders told Reuters.

The rupee was at 83.3575 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:30 a.m. IST, compared with its close at 83.1475 in the previous session.

"Feel like RBI will keep 83.40 protected for today," a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

Aided by the central bank, the rupee was performing better than most of its Asian peers, which were down between 0.2% and 1.3%.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra, Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sonia Cheema)



