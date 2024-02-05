India will not provide information to Canadian investigators over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader until Canada shares evidence, India's High Commissioner to Canada told the Globe & Mail newspaper in an interview published on Monday.

"We need relevant and specific evidence for us to help the Canadian authorities,” High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma told the Globe & Mail a week ago.

“Unless we see something relevant and specific, it would be extremely difficult for us to do anything to help the Canadian authorities.”

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)