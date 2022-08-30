The Indian government is considering restrictions on exporting broken rice as drought curbs the country’s local production, Bloomberg reported on August 29th.

The move could affect 20% of India's rice exports of but will have a global impact as the country is responsible for 40% of the world rice trade.

The top importers of broken rice are China and some developing countries in Africa.

Restrictions on broken rice will have their toll on certain countries but will not create a crisis in the global market, Satish Deodhar, an Indian professor, commented to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg cited an adviser to the Thai Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives saying that his government agreed with Vietnam to increase rice prices.

