BENGALURU: India wants to raise its annual defence exports to $5 billion by 2024/25 from $1.5 billion currently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while inaugurating the Aero India show.

"Aero India is a wonderful platform to showcase the unlimited potential our country has in defence and aerospace sectors," he said. (Reporting Sudipto Ganguly, writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Himani Sarkar)