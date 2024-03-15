India's foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday termed the U.S. State Department’s statement on the South Asian nation's implementation of a contentious, religion-based citizenship law "misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted".

Washington, in a statement earlier this week, had said it was "concerned" about the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act and defined "respect for religious freedom and equal treatment" as fundamental democratic principles. (Reporting by Krishn Kaushik, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)