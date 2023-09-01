The Indian rupee was higher on Friday, but more dollar demand from corporates meant that the currency was off its best levels of the day.

The rupee was last at 82.6925 to the U.S. dollar, compared with 82.5725 at open and 82.7850 in the previous session.

"Throughout this week, I have been hearing about oil bids (for dollars), and how a large conglomerate has bought (dollars)," a forex trader at a public sector bank said.

"This week's range of 82.50 to 82.80 marks the near-term support and resistance levels (for USD/INR), and now let's see what we do after the (U.S.) job numbers."

The U.S jobs report, due later in the day, is expected to show that job additions slowed to 170,000 last month, according to a Reuters poll. The unemployment rate is forecast to hold at 3.5% and wage growth is pegged at 0.3% month-on-month.

The data carries significance in the wake of a debate on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates further this year. According to Fed fund futures, the chances of the Fed hiking rates at its November meeting or not are almost equal.

Friday's jobs print is all the more important after data this week showed significantly lower job openings.

"If jobs surprise on the higher side, markets could take it to mean more hikes, leading to some risk aversion," said Srinivas Puni, managing director at forex advisory firm QuantArt Market Solutions.

The dollar index was hovering near 103.60 and is poised for a weekly decline. The rupee has not able to benefit from the drop in the dollar index and is slightly down week-on-week. (Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Sonia Cheema)



