The Indian rupee rallied and forward premiums rose on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields plunged on expectations that the Federal Reserve will pivot to rate cuts by May next year.

The rupee was quoting at 83.0750 to the U.S. dollar at 10:52 a.m. IST, up from 83.3350 in the previous session, and potentially headed for its best day in nearly six months.

It is to be expected that the "initial hours" of trading could see a bit of dollar buying, Amit Pabari, managing directors at FX advisory firm CR Forex, said.

"However, a breakdown (on USD/INR) below 82.95 will push" the pair potentially to 82.50, he said.

Asian currencies rallied after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data prompted investors to price in a high probability of a Fed rate cut next May.

Probability of a rate hike in December or January was priced out.

U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in October and the annual rise in underlying inflation was the smallest in two years, data released on Tuesday showed.

"More good (inflation) news for the Fed," ABN Amro said in a note.

"Combined with the continued cooling in the labour market suggested by the October payrolls report, this further strengthens our conviction that the Fed is done raising rates, and it raises the risk that the Fed could yet pivot to rate cuts earlier than our newly-revised June call."

The 2-year U.S. yield dropped to near 4.80% and the 10-year was down to 4.44%. The dollar index slipped to near 104.

Tracking the fall in near-maturity U.S. yields, rupee forward premiums rose with the 1-year implied yield up 6 basis points at 1.57%.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



