MUMBAI: The Indian rupee rose slightly on Monday, bucking the trend among Asian peers, as traders expected the central bank to keep the local unit anchored and prevent a breach of its record low.

The rupee was at 83.2350 as of 10:35 a.m. IST compared with 83.2450 in the previous session. The rupee's lifetime low of 83.29 was hit in October 2022.

Most Asian currencies fell as risk appetite soured after Islamist group Hamas' assault on Israel led to a counterattack on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

The rise in crude oil prices added to the pressure on the rupee, but traders don't expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to relent in its defence of the currency.

The RBI has been routinely intervening in the currency market over the past few weeks to defend the local unit, according to traders.

It was not clear if the RBI has intervened as yet on Monday.

Brent crude oil moving above $95 per barrel will hurt the rupee, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

"Otherwise 83.30 is likely to stay protected."

Brent crude oil futures climbed to $87.71 while the dollar index inched up to 106.34.

"At higher levels (on USD/INR), the RBI is there in the market," said Anindya Banerjee, head of foreign exchange research at Kotak Securities.

The Middle East turmoil overshadowed Friday's U.S. jobs report. Longer maturity U.S. yields rose after data showed the labour market continues to be resilient.

The rise in long-term interest rates should be enough for U.S. Federal Reserve's policy to remain on pause, DBS Bank said in a note.

Investors await consumer price inflation data from the U.S. and India, due this week.

India's retail inflation is expected to ease to 5.5% year-on-year while month-on-month core consumer inflation in the U.S. is likely to stay unchanged at 0.3%, according to Reuters' polls. (Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)