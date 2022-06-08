PHOTO
India reported 5,233 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, ANI quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying on Wednesday.
The last 24 hours also saw 3,345 recoveries, taking the total recoveries to 42,636,710.
The last 24 hours also saw 3,345 recoveries, taking the total recoveries to 42,636,710
PHOTO
India reported 5,233 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, ANI quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying on Wednesday.
The last 24 hours also saw 3,345 recoveries, taking the total recoveries to 42,636,710.