BENGALURU - India's markets regulator on Monday told the country's top court that it was inquiring into the allegations made against the Adani Group of companies by a U.S. short-seller.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) told India's Supreme Court that it was inquiring into market activity immediately before and after Hindenburg Research published its report that accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

