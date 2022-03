NEW DELHI - India reported 2,528 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours; ANI quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying on Friday.

According to ANI, the country reported 3,997 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with the total recoveries standing at 42,458,543.

The death count rose to 516,281 with 149 fresh COVID-related fatalities.