DELHI - The Ministry of External Affairs in India has launched the mobile application titled "G20 India", marking a significant digital milestone ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit to be held in New Delhi.

The app offers users a comprehensive, interactive guide to event-related information in 24 languages, the Asian News Agency (ANI) reported.

Features of the platform include a calendar for the G20 India 2023 event, resources, media, and insightful details about the G20.

The unveiling of the mobile app amplifies India's ongoing technological advancements and underscores the nation's commitment to leveraging digital tools to facilitate major international events.

The government of India has launched a G20 India app ahead of the G20 summit being held under India's presidency on 9th-10th September this year. The app will function till India's G20 presidency.

According to officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, more than 15,000 mobile apps were downloaded globally till Tuesday. The G20 India mobile app will help the delegates to interact with foreign delegates in all G20 countries' languages.

Government officials further emphasise that the mobile is also a navigation facility that helps foreign delegates move from place to place in the country and to the Bharat Mandapam.