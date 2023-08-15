The Indian government has increased the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 7,100 rupees ($85.37) per ton from 4,250 rupees per ton with effect from Aug. 15, according to a government notification.

Windfall tax on diesel has been hiked to 5.50 rupees per litre from 1 rupee per litre, while the levy on aviation turbine fuel has been raised to 2 rupees per litre from nil earlier, the notification said.

The windfall tax on petrol will remain nil.

The government reviews the windfall tax fortnightly, and the last revision was effective on Aug 1.

India imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers in July last year and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home. ($1 = 83.1700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru and Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Chris Reese and Christina Fincher)