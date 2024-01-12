India has extended the tenure of central bank deputy governor Michael Patra by a year to the beginning of 2025, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

Patra is a career central banker, and was first appointed as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India in January 2020 for a three-year term. He handles the crucial monetary policy and economic research departments, among others, and is also a member of India's monetary policy committee.

