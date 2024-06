An Indian court refused bail on Wednesday to Delhi Chief Minister and key opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal in a case relating to alleged corruption in the capital territory's alcohol sales policy, legal news website Live Law reported.

Kejriwal, arrested in March, was granted a temporary, three-week bail to campaign in national elections that concluded on June 1 and he returned to pre-trial detention the following day. (Reporting by Shivam Patel; Editing by YP Rajesh)