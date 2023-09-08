PHOTO
The Reserve Bank of India will discontinued maintenance of additional cash reserves for banks in a phased manner by Oct. 7, it said on Friday.
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
In a phased manner by Oct. 7
