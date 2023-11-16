The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $1.51 billion on a net basis in the spot foreign exchange market in September, compared with a net sale of $3.86 billion in August, according to central bank data released on Thursday.

In its monthly bulletin, the RBI said it purchased $27.76 billion and sold $29.27 billion.

The Indian rupee depreciated by 0.3% against the dollar in September, having traded in a range of 82.5725 to 83.2725.

The central bank's net outstanding forward purchase stood at $4.64 billion as of end-September, compared with a net purchase of $10.07 billion at the end of the previous month, the data showed.

The RBI intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb the exchange rate volatility. The currency was at 83.2325 to the dollar on Thursday, after hitting a record low of 83.42 earlier this month. (Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Sohini Goswami)