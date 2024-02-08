The Reserve Bank of India's clampdown on Paytm Payments Bank's business was a result of persistent non-compliance of the regulator's norms, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank will take suitable steps as warranted going ahead, Swaminathan J told reporters at a post-policy press briefing in Mumbai.

The RBI last week ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting new deposits in its accounts or popular digital wallets beginning March, citing supervisory concerns and non-compliance with rules. (Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Kim Coghill)