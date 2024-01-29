Brokers and trading members in India's equity market have divergent views on a proposal to extend trading hours for the derivatives segment, the chairperson of India's markets regulator said on Monday.

Brokers will firm up their opinion on the matter in a couple of months, after which investors will be consulted, Madhabi Puri Buch said at a brokers' forum in Mumbai.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India was examining a proposal from the country's top exchange to extend trading hours for index derivatives, a move which could help investors better manage their risk.

The National Stock Exchange of India has proposed evening sessions between 6 p.m. IST and 9 p.m. IST, in addition to the regular trading hours of 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay in Mumbai; Writing by Chris Thomas; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



