BENGALURU: India aviation regulator has taken SpiceJet off the enhanced surveillance regime, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Aviation watchdog had put the company under surveillance earlier this month amid the budget airline facing multiple financial headwinds in recent months
