India is looking to bring in potential investors from foreign countries, including Germany, Britain and South Korea under its new electric vehicle (EV) policy, an Indian government trade official told reporters on Thursday.

"Talks are underway and we aim to bring all countries on board,” the official said, without giving a timeline on the launch of the new policy.

The official said the policy will also aim to benefit Indian carmakers. "It should be for everyone."

India's commerce minister had said in September that the country would come up with new policy to attract electric vehicle manufacturers and encourage greater investment in the sector.

