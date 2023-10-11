Discussions between Sri Lanka and all its creditors are ongoing, but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not been informed about any specific agreements, the Fund's mission chief for Sri Lanka told Reuters.

"We will need to assess the entire package of agreements in its totality to assess consistency with IMF debt targets," Peter Breuer said on the sidelines of the World Bank IMF annual meetings in Marrakech.

Sri Lanka is in debt restructuring talks with a range of creditors, including China, its largest single creditor amid its worst economic crisis in 70 years.

China's Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that the Export-Import Bank of China reached a preliminary agreement with Sri Lanka on the disposal of China-related debts, but did not share further details.




