Fitch Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on India's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to "Stable" from "Negative," citing diminished downside risks to medium-term growth.

The ratings agency said risks to the country's medium-term growth lessened due to rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weaknesses, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)