DUBAI- Emirates announced that it will re-introduce pre-pandemic flight frequencies to its destinations in India from 1 April 2022. The airline will be operating 170 weekly flights to nine cities in the country.

The move comes on the back of the decision by the Indian government to restore international flights to and from the country in line with established bilateral agreements from the end of March 2022.

Emirates will be operating the following flights: 35 weekly flights to Mumbai, 28 weekly flights to New Delhi, 24 weekly flights to Bengaluru, 21 weekly flights to Chennai, 21 weekly flights to Hyderabad, 14 weekly flights to Kochi, 11 weekly flights to Kolkata, 9 weekly flights to Ahmedabad, and 7 weekly flights to Thiruvananthapuram.

Emirates has also brought back its customer-favourite Airbus A380 on a daily basis between Dubai and Mumbai in March 2022. Emirates flight EK 500/ 501 is operated by the iconic double decker aircraft.