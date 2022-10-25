A cyclone roared into the Bangladesh coast on Tuesday, killing at least nine people, destroying houses, uprooting trees and disrupting road, power and communication links, Reuters reported.

Mass evacuations before Cyclone Sitrang made landfall on the west coast helped save lives, but the full extent of the casualties and damage would only be known after communications were fully restored, officials said.

"It was terrible, it looked like the sea was coming to grab us," Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Bhola district, told Reuters after communications were restored in his neighbourhood. "We spent a sleepless night, all we could do was pray."

The cyclone barrelled in from the Bay of Bengal with winds gusting up to 88 kph (55 mph) and a storm surge of about 3 m (10 ft) that flooded low-lying coastal areas.

Power and telephone links have been largely cut, and coastal areas plunged into darkness, officials said.

The cyclone also affected the eastern Indian state of West Bengal.



