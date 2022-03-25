HYDERABAD, India- Boeing on Friday joined rival planemaker Airbus in forecasting that Indian airlines will need more than 2,200 jetliners over the next two decades as the country's growing, rapidly urbanising population seeks to travel more.

Airbus on Thursday said it expects Indian airlines to order 2,210 planes over the next 20 years, up from a previous forecast of 1,900, citing growth in the country's aviation sector.

