Bangladesh's current account deficit widened to $18.70 billion in the financial year to June 2022, from $4.58 billion in the previous year, driven by a surge in commodity imports, government data released on Thursday showed.

Forex exchange reserves marginally declined to $39.55 billion as of Aug 16, from $39.60 billion on July 31, the data showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Ruma Paul)