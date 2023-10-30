At least 10 people were killed and about 25 were injured in a collision between two passenger trains in India's Andhra Pradesh state on Sunday, a senior government official said.

At least three coaches of one of the trains carrying scores of passengers was derailed in the incident, Nagalakshmi. S, a senior government official stationed in Vizianagaram, a district situated near the accident site, told Reuters.

The accident occurred when a Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train stopped due to a break in an overhead cable and the oncoming train, a Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express service, rammed into it, derailing some carriages, a senior railways official said.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered immediate relief measures to be taken and asked for ambulances to be rushed from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts near Vizianagaram, his office said in a statement.

The minister also issued orders to coordinate other government departments to initiate disaster-relief measures. (Additonal reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Alexander Smith and Hugh Lawson)