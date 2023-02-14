PARIS - Airbus will start delivering narrow-body A320neo-family jets to Air India at the end of this year as part of a 250-plane order, Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said.

The carrier's huge aircraft acquisition will further expand as Air India additionally leases around 25 A320neo-family jets on the open market, he said in an interview.

That would bring the size of the total aircraft acquisition, which also includes 220 Boeing jets to be announced later on Tuesday, as well as six Airbus A350s originally intended for sanctions-hit Russian Aeroflot, to around 500 planes.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)