Mumbai: Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson on Friday apprised the airline's employees about how the aviation industry reacted promptly to assist in response to external events.

He also talked about how to quickly increase domestic flights to fill the gap left by another airline's curtailment of flights, without naming the Go Air issue. In his weekly address, the CEO said, "The week also saw Air India and other group carriers spring into action to assist in response to external events. Firstly, stepping up flights to Imphal to cater to those seeking to temporarily relocate given local unrest."

He said, "Then, to plan how we might quickly increase domestic flights to fill the gap left by another airline's curtailment of flights to minimise capacity, frequency and airfare disruptions to the public."

He also said, "There were also other rapid actions taken by our sales team to help a student group stranded in Port Blair, while our recruitment and operations folk quickly catered to an influx of people seeking to join Air India."

Campbell Wilson said these rapid actions attested to the community spirit and agility of Air Indians, and its commitment to helping others out where and when needed.

He also mentioned about a new destination -- Amsterdam -- that will join the Air India network from June, becoming AI's eighth destination in Europe and the fourth addition in as many months.

A new Air India website was launched. "This is the "Trishanku" version which, in addition to an improved look and feel, sees us migrate off dated software onto a whole new tech stack giving us better control and the ability to innovate faster," according to the CEO's address.

He said his teams were hard at work adding new features and capabilities ahead of the major "Phoenix" upgrade later this year. this expanded and upgraded set acts as the foundation for consistency, transparency and equity across the organisation, and bridges many of the longstanding differences between permanent and fixed-term-contract crew.

In his address, he also acknowledged the tremendous job done by our HR colleagues. "Talk of "policies" may sound a bit boring, but collectively, this expanded and upgraded set acts as the foundation for consistency, transparency and equity across the organisation, and bridges many of the longstanding differences between permanent and fixed-term-contract crew," he added.