HERAT, Afghanistan: Another strong earthquake shook part of western Afghanistan on Wednesday morning after an earlier quake killed more than 2,000 and flattened whole villages, Associated Press (AP) reported.

The latest 6.3-magnitude earthquake was about 28 kilometres (17 miles) outside Herat, the capital of Herat province, and 10 kilometres (6 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicentre of Saturday's quake was about 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the provincial capital, and several aftershocks have been strong, including another 6.3 magnitude Saturday.