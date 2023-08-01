17 killed after crane collapses in Western India

At least 17 workers were killed and three others were injured early Tuesday after a crane collapsed on them at a bridge construction site in India's Maharashtra state.Indian media reported, quoting the police, that the crane collapsed on a group of workers, killing at least 17 of them and injuring three others, adding that the search and rescue operation is still ongoing to find those trapped.The accident took place in Shahapur in Maharashtra state, around 80 km from Mumbai.Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial compensation for the families of the victims.In 2020, at least 11 people were killed and five others were injured after a huge crane collapsed at a shipbuilding yard in southern India.