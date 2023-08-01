Social media
Home page>WORLD>Indian Sub-continent>17 killed after crane co...
CONSTRUCTION

17 killed after crane collapses in Western India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial compensation for the families of the victims

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 1, 2023
INDIACONSTRUCTION
PHOTO
At least 17 workers were killed and three others were injured early Tuesday after a crane collapsed on them at a bridge construction site in India's Maharashtra state.
Indian media reported, quoting the police, that the crane collapsed on a group of workers, killing at least 17 of them and injuring three others, adding that the search and rescue operation is still ongoing to find those trapped.
The accident took place in Shahapur in Maharashtra state, around 80 km from Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial compensation for the families of the victims.
In 2020, at least 11 people were killed and five others were injured after a huge crane collapsed at a shipbuilding yard in southern India.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

PHARMACEUTICAL

India orders Riemann Labs, linked to cough syrup deaths in Cameroon, to stop manufacturing

India orders Riemann Labs, linked to cough syrup deaths in Cameroon, to stop manufacturing
India orders Riemann Labs, linked to cough syrup deaths in Cameroon, to stop manufacturing
ECOMMERCE

Former Amazon exec Chandok to lead Microsoft's India, South Asia operations

Former Amazon exec Chandok to lead Microsoft's India, South Asia operations
Former Amazon exec Chandok to lead Microsoft's India, South Asia operations
GRAINS

Bangladesh gets offers in 50,000 metric ton wheat purchase tender- traders

Bangladesh gets offers in 50,000 metric ton wheat purchase tender- traders
Bangladesh gets offers in 50,000 metric ton wheat purchase tender- traders
TAXATION

India's July goods and services tax receipts rise 11% y/y

India's July goods and services tax receipts rise 11% y/y
India's July goods and services tax receipts rise 11% y/y
SECURITY

Pakistan party targeted by deadly IS bombing questions state security services

Pakistan party targeted by deadly IS bombing questions state security services
Pakistan party targeted by deadly IS bombing questions state security services
ELECTION

Witness in Indian wrestling sexual harassment case eyes top job

Witness in Indian wrestling sexual harassment case eyes top job
Witness in Indian wrestling sexual harassment case eyes top job
OIL AND GAS

Heavy rains dampen India's gasoil, gasoline sales in July

Heavy rains dampen India's gasoil, gasoline sales in July
Heavy rains dampen India's gasoil, gasoline sales in July
VIOLENCE

Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 56: gov't official

Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 56: gov't official
Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 56: gov't official
MOST READ
1.

Food prices in the GCC could rise due to supply chain disruptions

2.

Kenya allows flydubai to operate direct service to Mombasa

3.

Range anxiety, accessibility pose concerns for EV adoption in the UAE

4.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign pact for $10bln greenfield refinery - report

5.

UAE-based start-up The Smash Room eyes 40 franchises across GCC, India

RELATED ARTICLES
1

India sets 13,800km highway construction target for 2023-24

2

World’s largest office building set to open in India’s Surat city

3

INTERVIEW: ‘APAC investors turn to domestic financing for infrastructure projects’

4

L&T unit lands over $852mln Middle East EPCI contracts

5

Delhi operator on track to build Bahrain metro

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INFLATION

Egypt inflation expected to continue rising; to hit 36.6% for July

Egypt inflation expected to continue rising; to hit 36.6% for July
Egypt inflation expected to continue rising; to hit 36.6% for July
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Saudi bank credit to economic sectors rise 10% to $659 bln by June-end

LEGAL

Dubai DFSA slaps $3mln fine on bank for inadequate AML systems

ENTERTAINMENT

Abu Dhabi set to build a sprawling film studio, create new jobs

LATEST NEWS
1

UAE luxury real estate residential market outlook remains bullish

2

China pledges financing support for small firms amid weak economic recovery

3

German supermarket seeks to charge shoppers 'true' environmental cost

4

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

5

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds