The World Government Summit 2022 discussed today that governments pursuing a civil nuclear energy programme must ensure long-term political stability to keep developing in the energy sector.

In the ‘Governing Peaceful Energy for Global Prosperity’ plenary session on day two of the World Government Summit (WGS2022), experts explored the potential of nuclear energy in accelerating the clean energy transition. The panel included William Magwood, Director-General, Nuclear Energy Agency, Mohamed Al Hammadi, CEO of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), and Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.

Magwood affirmed that the UAE is a remarkable example as an ambitious country, which inspires other governments in policymaking and working models.

During the same panel, the ENEC CEO said, "The UAE launched its nuclear programme in a decade which remain a leading experience in this sector. UAE leadership’s vision created a sustainable and secure energy mix and carried out the vision and execution to the highest standards nowadays."

The UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant commenced commercial operations in 2021 as the first nuclear power plant in the Arab region, reflecting the country’s efforts to diversify its energy mix. The ENEC CEO added that the entity has a young and talented workforce, of which 70 percent of employees are under the age of 35.

On the shifting dynamics of the energy transition, Almheiri said, "At COP26, the conversation was all about clean and renewable energy. For us to pursue this energy transition, we must depend on a source of energy as we are all still dependent on hydrocarbons, take a balanced and effective approach and concerted efforts to be responsible and accelerate the positive results of decarbonisation.

She cited the example of state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) which has announced the goal to become 100 percent of its grid power from nuclear and solar power as the world’s first major oil and gas company.



