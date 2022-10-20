China's yuan recouped losses against the surging dollar by midday on Thursday after falling earlier to near its weakest levels since the global financial crisis in 2008.

The sharp turnaround was sparked by a Bloomberg report that China is considering reducing the COVID-19 quarantine time for inbound travelers to seven days from 10, citing unidentified sources, though other details were scant.

The report comes after the capital Beijing yesterday dialled up measures to stop COVID, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its case load in recent weeks. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1188 per dollar, 83 pips or 0.12% weaker than the previous fix 7.1105.

Several traders said Thursday's official guidance came in much stronger than market projections, a sign that the authorities were stepping up efforts to maintain market stability during the politically sensitive Communist Party Congress, which ends on Saturday. The official fixing was 250 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.1438.

The firmer-than-expected midpoint fixing suggested that "the authorities have been pushing back against the pace of the CNY selloff," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.2200 per dollar and slipped to 7.2490 at one point, its weakest since Sept. 28 and not far from a 14-year low of 7.2521 hit that same day.

Its offshore counterpart plunged to 7.2794 per dollar in early trade, the weakest since data was available in 2011. But both onshore and offshore yuan quickly recovered those losses after the media report and were last trading at 7.2223 and 7.2398, respectively, as of 0512 GMT. However, the yuan's value against the currencies of China's major trading partners remained steady at 101.51, according to Reuters calculation based on official data.

That is down just 0.94% year-to-date, sharply smaller than the onshore yuan's loss of about 12% to the dollar during the same period. "As we expect further USD strength in the coming months and persistently negative China-U.S. yield spreads, another surge in the USD/RMB beyond 7.20 could provoke a test for the central bank," analysts at HSBC said in a note "We cannot rule out the possibility of further tightening of FX control then, especially if the RMB's depreciation against a basket of currencies also hastens." The recent yuan weakness has also limited policymakers' ability to boost the sputtering economy. The widening policy divergence between China and other major economies, which are raising rates aggressively, are stoking capital outflow risks.

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month, in line with expectations, as authorities held off unleashing more monetary stimulus which could spur capital flight. The yuan market at 0512 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 7.1188 7.1105 -0.12% Spot yuan 7.2223 7.2279 0.08% Divergence from 1.45% midpoint* Spot change YTD -12.01% Spot change since 2005 14.60% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 112.88 112.984 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 7.2398 -0.24% * Offshore 7.061 0.82% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh)



