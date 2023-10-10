Vietnam's exports fell 8.5% to $258.97 billion in the first nine months compared to last year, government customs data showed on Tuesday, as weak external demand continued to weigh on its manufacturing-led economy.

Imports in the January-September period fell 14.0% to $237.33 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $21.64 billion, the Customs Department said in a report.

September exports fell 6.3% from August to $30.68 billion and imports dropped 2.9% to $28.48 billion, the department said.

Exports of smartphones, Vietnam's top export earner, fell 13.7% in the January-September period to $38.92 billion.

Shipments of garments fell 13.6% to $25.10 billion, according to the report.

The subdued demand tracks that of other regional export economies and has seen economists cut growth forecasts for Vietnam.

It reported gross domestic product growth of 5.33% in the third quarter this year, much slower than the low-base growth of 13.71% in the same period of 2022, short of the full-year target of 6.5%.

The International Monetary Fund last month forecast growth this year of 4.7% for Vietnam, while the Asian Development Bank this month cut its forecast to 5.8% expansion from 6.5% predicted in April, though still the fastest-growing country in Southeast Asia.

